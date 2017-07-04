Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats set to battle with Middlesbrough for ex-Leeds United ace, keeper linked

Sunderland and Middlesbrough are both tracking Norwich City midfielder Jonny Howson - who Simon Grayson worked with at Leeds United.

Grayson, currently away in Austria with the Sunderland first team, is looking to make quick inroads in the transfer market with former Preston North End loanee Aiden McGeady and Preston striker Jordan Hugill high on his wanted list.

Fresh reports today suggest the new Sunderland boss also wants to team up with Howson again at the Stadium of Light.

The 29-year-old midfielder is said to be open to the chance to work alongside Grayson again, though Sunderland would face stiff competition from Middlesbrough to secure his signature.

Howson, a former England Under-21 international, left Leeds United in 2012 after six years at Elland Road when Grayson was still in charge.

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire Evening Post's chief football writer Phil Hay is reporting Sunderland and Middlesbrough are also both monitoring Rob Green's position at Leeds United.

Sunderland sold No.1 keeper Jordan Pickford to Everton in a deal worth up to £30million earlier this summer but still have Vito Mannone and Mika on the books.

Mannone's future remains up in the air, though, and new boss Simon Grayson may find himself needing to strengthen the goalkeeping department.

