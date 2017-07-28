Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats reject Besiktas bid for Jeremain Lens

Sunderland have rejected a bid from Besiktas for winger Jeremain Lens.

The future of Lens has been a big talking point this summer, with the forward impressing for Sunderland this pre-season.

The Dutch winger spent last season on loan at Fenerbahçe and there are fresh Sky Sports reports that their rivals Besiktas have had a bid rejected for Lens after it fell short of Sunderland's valuation.

Lens missed the goalless draw with Scunthorpe United on Wednesday night through injury and afterwards boss Simon Grayson was asked about Lens' future.

Speaking on Wednesday, Grayson said the club had yet to receive any bids but the Turkish giants have since made their move. Their offer rejected as it fell below the club's valuation.

Grayson, speaking on Wednesday night, said: "He [Lens] came off at the weekend with a hip injury, he tried to train on Monday, felt a reaction so we thought it’d be wise to leave him at home. Hopefully he’ll be ready for the weekend.

"There’s speculation about all our players, there’ll be loads of rumours while the window is still open.

"Unless somebody offers us the right money there’s a decision to be made, otherwise they’re available for the first game of the season."

Sunderland have so far added six new signings to the squad, three of those on loan and Grayson admitted at the weekend his transfer plans will be in part affected by who leaves in the coming weeks.

The Black Cats sold Jordan Pickford for £30 million earlier this summer and Vito Mannone but still have a number of major earners on the books.

Debt levels are very high at £110million but there is room to manoeuvre in terms of the wage bill.

When it comes to buying players outright, however, more funds may need to be raised before the 47-year-old can make serious inroads.

Grayson, speaking last week, said: "It will make it easier if players went out, because there’ll be money to spend in terms of outlay on transfer fees.

"It doesn’t stop us bringing players in on loan.

"Paying wages isn’t a problem, it is more maybe the transfer fees to get players on a permanent basis, if players leave then that will be easier."

