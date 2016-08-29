Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats, Napoli and Torino chase Man City and England keeper, late bid for Ryan Mason

Sunderland are battling Hull City for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ryan Mason, according to reports.

Premier League rivals Hull City have already agreed an £8million fee for Mason but not personal terms.

But the Daily Mail claim while Sunderland are yet to agree a fee, Black Cats officials are said to have met with Mason and agreed personal terms on a £40,000 a week deal.

The 25-year-old has been told he will struggle for first team opportunities at White Hart Lane this season.

Sunderland are in the market for midfield reinforcements after injuries to Lee Cattermole, Jan Kirchhoff and Seb Larsson, while a deal to resign Yann M'Vila on a permanent deal is proving extremely complicated with Rubin Kazan demanding more than £5million for a player out of contract in January.

Moyes also wants to add Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra to his squad, after a bid of around £7.7million was accepted.

But Moyes is keen to add more than one midfielder and Mason - who scored the winning goal for Spurs against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last September - would fit the bill.

Meanwhile, Serie A sides Napoli and Torino are both weighing up a loan move for Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Hart is free to leave the Etihad Stadium on loan this summer after falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

Sunderland are reported to have made an enquiry about his availability following the long-term injury to number one goalkeeper Vito Mannone, who is out for three months after rupturing ligaments in his elbow.

His £125,000 a week wage would prove a major stumbling block for Sunderland though, despite reports that Manchester City will pay a large portion of the wage, while Marseille goalkeeper Yohann Pele has also been linked with a move to Wearside.

England Under-21 international Jordan Pickford started in goal for Sunderland against Shrewsbury Town and Southampton.