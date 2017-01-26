Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats linked with move for Stoke City midfielder

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam.

The Sun claim Sunderland will do battle with former boss Dick Advocaat at Fenerbahce for the signature of the midfielder this month.

The 31-year-old only has six months left on his deal at Stoke but he has started the last four Premier League games under Mark Hughes, including Stoke's win at the Stadium of Light.

Comfortable on the ball and a threat from set pieces, Moyes is keen to add a midfielder capable of relieving the goalscoring burden from the shoulders of Jermain Defoe.

It is also worth noting that Adam's agent is Kenny Moyes, the brother of the Sunderland boss.

Meanwhile, with just six days remaining of the transfer window, a host of players have been linked with a move to Wearside in recent days - including several Everton players.

As previously reported, defender Bryan Oviedo and midfielder Darron Gibson are among them and now there have been claims that forward Arouna Kone can leave Everton this window.

The striker has played just 76 minutes of first team football under Ronald Koeman this season.

With Victor Anichebe ruled out for 10 weeks, Sunderland are in need of bringing in another forward this month.

