Sunderland AFC transfer news: Bordeaux goalkeeper reveals he snubbed Cats, Momo Sissoko linked

Bordeaux goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso has revealed he rejected a last-minute move by Sunderland on deadline day.

Sunderland need another goalkeeper after the elbow injury sustained by number one stopper Vito Mannone in training.

The club had hoped to secure Mika Domingues from Boavista on a two-year deal but the deadline day deal was not completed in time, leaving manager David Moyes with just Jordan Pickford and untested Max Stryjek as his goalkeeping options.

Sunderland have confirmed they are appealing to FIFA to see if they can still progress with the move for Domingues because all of their paperwork was in place.

The hold-up was at the Boavista end but the club still await that decision.

If that doesn't go through, then they could apply to the Premier League for emergency loan permission to sign a goalkeeper or look to free agents, who can be signed outside of the window.

It comes as Carrasso claims he turned down Sunderland.

Asked if he had snubbed Sunderland, Carrasso told French TV Telefoot: "Yes, at the last second.

"But it was not the time.

"I have returned from injury and there are other things to do."

Meanwhile, there are reports in Italy that Sunderland had a late move for Brazilian goalkeeper Rafael Cabral blocked.

The 26-year-old is number two at Napoli behind former Liverpool keeper Pep Reina. Napoli are reported to have turned down Sunderland’s approach.

And finally, Sunderland have been linked with a surprise move for free agent Momo Sissoko.

The 31-year-old former Liverpool midfielder has been training with West Bromwich Albion and will continue to do so this week as he looks to win a deal at the Hawthorns.

West Brom are favourites to sign him but national reports say they could face competition from Premier League rivals Sunderland and Hull City for his signature.

Sissoko is without a club since departing Shanghai Shenua earlier this year.

Sissoko told Sky Sports News: "It's been a long time since I left England. I'll be here with West Brom this week and we'll see what happens after that.

"The manager has told me just to come and enjoy it and then we'll sit down and talk about my future.

"But I'm really happy to be back with a club in one of the best leagues in the world and I hope I can stay here."

Clubs can still sign free agents outside of the transfer window.

