Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats 'monitoring' Premier League goalkeeper

Eldin Jakupovic is a potential summer target for Sunderland, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hull City goalkeeper is out of contract next summer and so his future will come under scrutiny this summer.

Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Watford are also said to be interested.

The 32-year-old spent most of last season as an understudy to Scotland international Allan McGregor but an injury saw Jakupovic take the gloves for the beginning of the Premier League campaign.

He impressed before losing his place to David Marshall, signed near the end of the transfer window in a multi-million pound move.

The Swiss international has since reclaimed his place after Marshall struggled for form, and has been a key part of the club's remarkable resurgence under new manager Marco Silva.

Jordan Pickford is expected to leave Sunderland in the summer should the Black Cats be relegated, with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, recently having secured a place in next season's Champions League, the latest side to be linked with a swoop.

Vito Mannone could also depart with agent Roberto de Fanti recently confirming the keeper would consider his future in the summer after interest from his native Italy in January.