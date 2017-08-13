Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats linked with highly-rated Lincoln City defender

Highly-rated Lincoln City defender Sean Raggett is attracting a lot of attention - with Sunderland AFC the latest club to be linked with a move.

The Black Cats are reported to be keeping tabs on the promising 23-year-old centre-back, who is attracting interest from a host of Premier League and Championship clubs.

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley recently praised Raggett, who has been offered a new deal at City, for his conduct and attitude despite the intense speculation surrounding his future.

Cowley told LincolnshireLive: "Lots of people have different opinions and interests. But my only interest is on the grass, the ball, the club and my players.

"I will always try to advise my players as well as I can. Sean has conducted himself superbly throughout this period.

"His attitude towards his training has been exemplary. He’s remained really focused.

"He’s been able to make his own decisions, which is not easy for a young player to do, particularly when you’ve got lots of people in your ear giving different opinions.

"He knows as a person he’s going to be judged by his actions. He’s been able to stay grounded and stayed true to himself.

"That’s what’s really important for Sean. I’m really proud of him as a person and as a footballer."

The Sun report Sunderland are the latest club to take an interest in him.

Norwich City, West Ham United and West Brom are among the sides to be linked with the former Dover Athletic centre-back, who has a release clause in his contract, this summer.