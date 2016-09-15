Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats back in for Naismith, N'Zogbia latest, Brown set for new club

Sunderland boss David Moyes may rekindle a move for Steven Naismith in January, according to reports.

The Black Cats' attempts to land the Scotland international in the summer fell through, despite having a bid accepted in the region of £5million accepted for the Norwich City forward.

But Moyes, who signed Naismith from Rangers while he was Everton boss, is rumoured to be keen to revisit a deal when the window opens again this winter.

Meanwhile, former Stadium of Light trialist Charles N'Zogbia looks to have found himself a new club.

The French midfielder, who spent much of pre-season with Sunderland but failed to land a deal, is set to pen a one-year deal with Nantes.

N'Zogbia is a free agent after his release by Aston Villa at the end of last season.

Elsewhere, former defender Wes Brown, who spent five years at the club, finally looks set to land a contract at Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Boss Owen Coyle admits he has been impressed by the fitness shown by the 36-year-old, who has been a Ewood Park since June.

And as a result, a contract offer is in the pipeline.

Coyle, said: "I've spoken to Wes over the last number of weeks.

"It was important that we got him up to speed in terms of fitness and he has now come through that process, so that (giving him a contract) is something we would look to do."