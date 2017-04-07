Sunderland AFC transfer news: Arsenal ramp up interest in Jordan Pickford

Arsenal's interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is growing after they sent scouts to watch him in action in the defeat to Watford.

Sunderland's slim chances of staying up took another heavy blow this week with back-to-back defeats to Watford and then Leicester City on the road.

But England Under-21 international Pickford was one of the few bright spots, impressing in both games.

Arsenal have long-been admirers of Pickford, with the likes of Liverpool, Everton, Manchester City and Manchester United all understood to be keeping tabs on the youngster.

There are fresh reports that Arsenal sent scouts to Vicarage Road last Saturday to watch him in action, a game he performed well in with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger in the market for a long-term successor for Petr Cech.

Pickford's Watford display included a superb double save in the first half, pushing M'Baye Niang's effort clear before pushing Abdoulaye Doucoure's effort wide with a firm right palm.

Miguel Britos' back post header was the difference in the end but it would have been more if Pickford had not shone again.

Speaking after the Watford defeat, David Moyes said: "Jordan is a top young goalkeeper, and is now beginning to look like a top senior goalkeeper as well, albeit that he’s of a young age.

"He made one really good save in the first half, but more importantly, it felt as though he had a real command of his penalty box.

"If Jordan keeps up his form like he’s doing, then there’ll be few goalkeepers who can do what Jordan Pickford is doing at the moment."