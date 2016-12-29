Sunderland AFC transfer news: AC Milan and Roma weigh up striker swoop

Roma and AC Milan are keeping tabs on Sunderland striker Fabio Borini, according to reports.

But his agent has confirmed Borini won't be leaving Sunderland in January despite interest from Serie A.

Borini's season has been hampered by injury after missing three-and-a-half months with a serious thigh injury picked up in the draw with Southampton at the end of August.

But the 25-year-old forward returned to the first team in recent weeks and scored a stunning consolation goal in the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Reports in Italy claim Roma and Milan were keen on a proposed loan with a view to a permanent deal but Borini’s agent has confirmed he won’t be leaving.

David Moyes has been told Sunderland's transfer business will be very limited in January due to a lack of funds and high wage bill, with the club needing to free up wages.

But Moyes' attacking options are limited as it is and with the Black Cats battling relegation it is understood Roma acknowledge the chances of signing Borini are slim.

"It’s normal that a 25-year-old Italian striker, with international experience, is of interest to many Italian teams," Borini's agent Roberto De Fanti told Pagine Romaniste.

"Fabio was really happy at Roma, but now he’s just focused on Sunderland and there’s no way he’ll leave in January.

"In June we’ll see, as it is for every player."

Borini left Serie A giants Roma in 2012 to join Liverpool before heading to Wearside.

Sunderland face Burnley at Turf Moor on New Year's Eve.



