Sunderland AFC round-up - Defender back training, Wahbi Khazri and Lamine Kone futures discussed, Bury build-up

Bryan Oviedo has returned to training and could feature against Tottenham Hotspur Under-23s on Friday night.

The Costa Rican international is yet to play for Simon Grayson having damaged his calf on international duty in the summer but he could make his comeback at Hetton on Friday night, where Elliott Dickman's Under-23 side kick off their campaign against Spurs.

Grayson confirmed the left-back has returned to training with the first team at the Academy of Light training base.

Sunderland signed young defender Brendan Galloway in the summer on loan from Everton and the youngster started the season at left-back against Derby County.

Grayson, speaking on Monday, said: "We had a couple of knocks on Saturday morning but everyone has trained today.

"Oviedo has trained with us but Thursday might be too early for him, he might get some game time for the U23s against Tottenham.

Sunderland stopper Jason Steele makes a save against Derby County.

"[Jack] Rodwell has trained, [Josh] Maja hasn’t and he is about the only one who is out injured now."

***************

Simon Grayson, meanwhile, has praised the attitude of Lamine Kone and Wahbi Khazri since he took charge.

The pair are widely expected to leave this summer but as yet the Black Cats are yet to receive a bid for either player.

Grayson said: "If anybody who has wanted to leave the club wasn't doing the work the other lads were doing, then I would come down on them like a ton of bricks and would make sure that they did the stuff because it's part of the discipline you have to have as a manager.

"And they have to be respectful that if they are wanting to leave the club, they have to do the right things because ultimately if the club wanted, we could hold people to their contracts.

"It's not the right thing to do, I suppose, but I have known it happen that players have rotted in the reserves for a couple of years.

"Every player up and down the country has got a value on their head. We have got a value for all our players and if nobody reaches that value, then they will stay with us."

Read the full story here:

***************

Sunderland face League One Bury on Thursday night in the first round of the league cup.

Both clubs will remember Teddy Bullen on Thursday evening when the sides meet in the Carabao Cup, it has been announced.

Ahead of kick-off, Gigg Lane will hold a minute’s silence to mark the 100th anniversary of Teddy Bullen’s death.

Bullen played for Bury in a wartime fixture against Liverpool on 3 February 1917, but just six months later he was killed in action at Vaulx-Vracourt.

His was one of a number of burials later consolidated into Vracourt Copse cemetery during the 1920s, and there is a memorial for Bullen hanging in the boardroom at Gigg Lane.

Bullen’s grand-daughter, Anne Bullen-Greewood, will be at Thursday's game.

***************

Cash turnstiles will be in operation at Gigg Lane on Thursday for the game, which is live on Sky Sports.

The Carabao Cup clash will kick-off at 7.45pm and tickets are now on general sale at the Stadium of Light ticket office.

A club spokesman said: "Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for over-65s and under-23s £10, and £5 for under-12s.

"Supporters have until 2pm on Wednesday to purchase, with all remaining tickets on sale on Thursday via the turnstiles."

The draw for the next round of the competition will take place after the game.