Sunderland AFC news round-up: Cats linked with free agent, Italian giants 'interested' in Larsson

The January rumour mill is in full flow and there's plenty of Sunderland speculation to update you on.

Sissoko to save the day for Sunderland?

Sunderland have been linked with a move for a midfielder named Sissoko whose Premier League career so far has been pretty underwhelming.

It's not Moussa, though. Defensive midfielder Momo left British football in 2008 after three years with Liverpool, before a nomadic career across Europe. He's a free agent after spending time in the Indian Super League with Pune City as one of the club's 'marquee player'. For reference, the Kerala Blaster's marquee players are Michael Chopra and Aaron Hughes.

David Moyes has reportedly held discussions with the Mali man, who had a trial with West Brom in September.

Larsson linked with Italian giants

With six months left on his current deal, speculation around the 31-year-old Swede is inevitable.

The Italian media are now saying that if Milan Badelj completes his move to AC Milan this month, as expected, Larsson is one of the names Fiorentina will consider as a replacement.

With Moyes already saying that new contracts will not be discussed until Sunderland's Premier League fate is known, Larsson is free to talk to other clubs about a summer move.

He showed his value in an unfamiliar left midfield role against Liverpool, with only Fabio Borini covering greater distance in a Sunderland shirt on the day.

Emenike?

Sunderland are no strangers to a panic January addition.

Benjani, Dame N'Doye, Kader Mangane and Ignacio Scocco spring to mind. Likely to join that company would be Emmanuel Emenike, who is being linked with a move to Wearside as a makeweight in a permanent deal for Jeremain Lens. Sunderland do need a striker but they would need the fee Lens should command even more.

Emenike didn't score a single goal in a loan spell at West Ham last year.

Speaking of Fenerbahce, they've also been linked with an 18 month loan deal for Wahbi Khazri. Would do they think they are, Stoke City?

Money can't buy you goals....

ICYMI, here's our story on the latest developments in the Jermain Defoe saga, with Sunderland not even willing to sell at £25 million.

West Ham are likely to return with a bigger offer but Slaven Bilic is already reported to have started sizing up Andre Gray and Moussa Dembele instead.

And finally, why not catch up with our review of the festive week for Sunderland? There's a starring role for grumpy, but funny, Mr Klopp.