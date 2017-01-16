Sunderland AFC news round-up: Black Cats 'put off' by Leeds United price tag, could AFCON stars return before Spurs?

The fall out to Sunderland's weekend defeat continues as the January rumour mill picks up pace. Here's your main Sunderland headlines from around the globe

Chris Wood price tag 'too high'

Sunderland and West Ham have been put off by Leeds United's valuation of striker Chris Wood, say ESPN.

The frontman has been in brilliant form for the high-flying side, scoring 17 in 29 Championship appearances. They want £15 million for him, and having recently been partially taken over, are in no need to rush a sale.

It takes Sunderland quickly out the running.

AFCON update

Didier Ndong and Wahbi Khazri were in action for their respective countries over the weekend, and it's potentially good news for the Black Cats.

Ndong's Gabon were surprisingly held by Guinea-Bissau in a 1-1 draw. They remain likely to go through but that surprise draw certainly makes their task harder. Khazri, meanwhile came on at half-time with his Tunisia side trailing 2-0 to Senegal. The result stayed the same but Khazri and his side impressed in the second half. With Algeria and the surprisingly strong Zimbabwe in their group, they now face an uphill battle to quality.

If their team's don't get out of the group, they could be back for the FA Cup fourth round/Tottenham league game.

Lamine Kone's Ivory Coast kick off their campaign against Togo at 4pm today. Kone's injury, picked up at Turf Moor on new year's eve, mean he hasn't played a part in the warm-up games.

Jagielka linked

David Moyes is tracking Phil Jagielka, say the Daily Mail.

Sunderland have also been linked with a swap deal involving James McCarthy and Lamine Kone.

The Black Cats desperately need reinforcements, but those two player's wages likely take them out of the running. Sunderland would have to offload players before they could consider operating in that kind of market.

Rodwell's sympathy for fans

Jack Rodwell spoke to the media after Saturday's disappointing defeat and admitted it must be tough being a Sunderland fan right now.

He said: "It must be tough being a fan at the moment, but stick in there.

"We looked at the games coming up and we knew this was the one at home.

"This was the one at home, especially the way we have played at home.

“Before we knew it, though, we were 3-0 now and it is a long way back from there.

“Two wins and you are almost up to 14th, but we have to get them.

“There’s no point keep on saying it we have to do it and (Saturday) was a good chance to get the points.