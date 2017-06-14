Search

Sunderland AFC news - Latest on Derek McInnes move, as Aberdeen boss considers his future plus fall-out from Jordan Pickford's possible exit

Derek McInnes

Derek McInnes

0
Have your say

After a long wait Sunderland finally seem to have found their man in Derek McInnes.

But will today be the day the club finally get the deal done? For LIVE updates see below and scroll down (for latest click refresh).