Sunderland AFC briefing - West Brom forward linked, ex-Cats boss Gus Poyet resigns, Under-23s make their point

Have your say

Sunderland are keeping tabs on West Bromwich Albion forward Tyler Roberts, according to fresh reports.

The 18-year-old forward is currently out on loan at Walsall and has scored one goal in two games since joining.

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet.

Roberts is out of contract next summer and is yet to sign a new deal at the Hawthorns which has led to transfer speculation over his future.

Comfortable in a central role or out wide, Roberts is said to be attracting interest from a host of clubs including Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sunderland Under-23s pick up point at Chelsea

A superb Thomas Beadling strike helped Sunderland Under-23s secure a 2-2 draw away at Chelsea in Premier League 2.

Elliott Dickman's side took the lead in the 25th minute through Ethan Robson before Reece James and Josh Grant turned the game around at Chelsea's Cobham training base.

Sunderland fought back to come away with a point thanks to Beadling's 74th minute strike which flew past Marcin Bulka in the Chelsea goal.

Chelsea U23s: Bulka, Chalobah (St Clair 68), Nartey, Clarke-Salter, James, Sammut (Ampadu 80), Musonda (c), Grant, Maddox (Hudson-Odoi 62), Muheim, Christie-Davies

Unused subs: Russell, McCormick

Sunderland U23s: Talbot, Gamble, Hume, Bale, Taylor, Beadling (c), Asoro (Molyneux 68), Robson, Nelson (Diamond 90+2), Embleton, Greenwood

Unused subs: Storey, Woud, Allan

Gus Poyet out of work

Ex-Sunderland AFC boss Gus Poyet has resigned as manager of Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

The 49-year-old made the decision after a 2-1 loss to Henan Jianye on Sunday.

The defeat left Shanghai 12th in the 16-team Chinese Super League and with just six wins this season, Shanghai are now 32 points behind leaders Guangzhou Evergrande.

Poyet said: "It's not an excuse, it's reality. I'm not complaining, it's just been a difficult season."

Poyet was appointed Sunderland boss in October 2013 on a two-year deal and he took the club to the League Cup final in his first season but he was sacked in March 2015.