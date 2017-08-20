Sunderland AFC briefing - Simon Grayson on West Ham ace, transfer budget, contingency plans and strength in depth

An intriguing 11 days lies in store for Sunderland AFC ahead of the transfer window closing on August 31.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has made clear his intentions of adding further players to the squad, while Sunderland - like every other club - is also vulnerable to losing one or two star players before the window closes.

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson.

Defeat to Leeds United at the Stadium of Light highlighted the need for more strength in depth at the club with 42 league games still to play.

Here's a round-up of the latest transfer news:

Grayson on Sunderland interest in West Ham United forward Robert Snodgrass:

"I can you tell you now we won’t be buying Robert Snodgrass because of the fee and the wages that come with it," said Grayson in the aftermath of the 2-0 defeat to Leeds United.

"The only way we would get Robert Snodgrass is a loan deal or something like that.

"There won’t be too many clubs who can afford him in the Championship and if they do then they have some serious money behind him.

"I like him, though, like a lot of other managers.

"We will ask the question about his availability but it will be affected by finances whoever takes him, I’m 99 per cent sure nobody in the Championship will afford his full wages."

Grayson on plans being in place to replace key players in case of further sales:

"Everybody would be foolish not to have replacements lined up on a list of targets you have for positions right the way through the team," said Grayson.

"If we lose X, Y or Z we know certain players are available. Other players might become available between now and the end of the window.

"We would be foolish not to have targets and we are not foolish."

Sunderland’s remaining summer business isn’t totally reliant on selling players first:

"I mentioned the other day I was close to Max Gradel. There is money to go and bring a player or two in," said Grayson.

"We will assess the situation and what I have to make sure is we don’t get the wrong player in just for the sake of it.

"We want players that will affect the team and have good quality.

"Plenty want to come and have been offered to me but it is not the level of quality that I want.

"I want people that will really affect the starting line-up or just on the outskirts."

Grayson on players returning from injury and strength in depth:

"We will be stronger two, three weeks after the window shuts because of players who will be available that are already on our books," said Grayson.

"Oviedo is making good progress and will be around the squad Tuesday, Rodwell will and Watmore and McNair are coming back.

"Having those four players out of your squad can leave a hole in it.

"We will have more strength in depth with players coming back and hopefully one or two additions along the way as well."