Sunderland AFC briefing: Papy Djilobodji to Dijon, loan bids for Villa and Sheff Wed duo rejected, Jack Colback linked with shock return

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji is set for a move to French side Dijon on a season-long loan.

Djilobodji is in talks with Ligue 1 side Dijon over a potential season-long loan move.

The defender won't play much under Simon Grayson and his performances so far this season have been unconvincing to say the least, especially at Carlisle United.

Sunderland spent £8million on him last season from Chelsea but he has failed to impress since arriving on Wearside.

A loan deal at least removes his wages - or a bulk of - from the wage bill to free up space for Grayson to bring in new signings ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Loan bid for Jordan Rhodes and Tommy Elphick knocked back:

Reports in the Sun say Sunderland have had a loan bid for Jordan Rhodes knocked back.

The Sheffield Wednesday striker emerged as a transfer target earlier this week with Sunderland keen to add to their striking options.

Sunderland are expected to go back in for the striker though ahead of the 11pm deadline with the club still hopeful of landing striker Ross McCormack on a loan deal from Aston Villa.

Talking of Villa, Sunderland have reportedly had a loan bid for defender Tommy Elphick rejected.

Sunderland are in the market for new central defenders, especially with Papy Djilobodji leaving to Dijon loan while Lamine Kone could still depart before the 11pm deadline.

And finally, a return for Jack Colback?

Reports overnight in the national press suggest Sunderland are weighing up a loan move for Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback.

It would be a major surprise should they go in for their former midfielder, though Simon Grayson is known to be looking to bolster his midfield options too.

Colback is on big wages at Newcastle and he would appear to be beyond Sunderland financially.

Hull have already pulled out of a potential loan move while a move to Wolves seems the more likely destination.

Colback to Sunderland? It would be a huge story but don't bet on it. Adding a new striker and defender is the priority.

Grant Leadbitter at Middlesbrough is another option though Garry Monk has been adamant nobody else would be leaving the Riverside this window.

