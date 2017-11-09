Sunderland AFC briefing: In-form Lewis Grabban nominated for award, Duncan Watmore signs up for Common Goal initiative

In-form Sunderland striker Lewis Grabban has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship player of the month award.

Grabban scored five goals for a struggling Sunderland side last month with the on-loan Bournemouth man scoring twice against Brentford and Bolton Wanderers and once in the defeat to Bristol City.

His citation reads: "Sunderland’s continuing struggles in October certainly couldn’t be blamed on Grabban, whose determination saw him score five of his side’s seven goals - and in just three-and- a-half games - with braces in the 3-3 draws against Brentford and Bolton."

Grabban is up against Bolton Wanderers striker Sammy Ameobi, Wolves striker Leo Bonatini and Derby County defender Richard Keogh.

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; League Managers’ Association Director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL Trader Mikey Mumford.

The winners will be announced on Friday.

Follow our live Sunderland AFC blog for the latest SAFC news here:

Sunderland striker Duncan Watmore is the latest player to sign up for Common Goal.

The Common Goal initiative will see Watmore donate one percent of his salary to aid underprivileged children around the world.

Watmore, who graduated from Newcastle University with a first class honours degree in economics and business management, said: "I have always donated to charities but this is a way of formalising it.

"Common Goal have done it through football charities but it is not just football, it has a wider influence and it covers a lot of areas.

"For me the main area I want to go down is to link in with my education, I was lucky enough to get my degree."

Other players to commit to the Common Goal initiative include Manchester United ace Juan Mata, Charlie Daniels of Bournemouth and Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson.

The 23-year-old forward recently returned from a serious knee injury and is expected to be fit to face Millwall when the Championship resumes a week on Saturday after the international break.

Follow our live Sunderland AFC blog for the latest SAFC news here: