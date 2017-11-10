Sunderland AFC briefing - Defender breaks nose, West Ham boss David Moyes linked with Lamine Kone January swoop

David Moyes took charge of West Ham United this week and the former Sunderland boss has been linked with a cut-price January swoop for Lamine Kone.

The Hammers link is an easy one to make given their previous interest in the centre-back but Kone's stock fell dramatically under Moyes last season and the early part of the Scot's tenure was blighted by a contract dispute with Kone.

Kone, currently out injured, eventually signed a bumper new deal last season after the club rejected an £18million bid from Everton.

Kone won't play for Sunderland again this year and may have kicked his last ball for the club after the Black Cats defender was ruled out for between eight and 10 weeks with a knee injury.

It means the Ivory Coast international won't play again until January, by which time the transfer window will be open.

Kone has also been linked with a move to Premier League new boys Brighton, while West Brom have a long-standing interest in the player.

Former Sunderland manager David Moyes.

Sunderland defender Michael Ledger has had an operation to fix a broken nose.

The defender, currently on a season-long loan at National League side Hartlepool United, went under the knife on Monday to rectify the injury, which occurred in the 2-0 win at Torquay United.

As a result the 20-year-old will be unavailable for Pools boss Craig Harrison this weekend.

Harrison revealed the player is likely to play with a mask when he is given the all clear to take part in full contact training.

The Pools boss said: "After this week he can play.

"He had an operation on Monday, which went well, and then it is 10 days really, of no contact.

"He is training but it will be no games or contact for him.

"His fitness will still be up, though, and he will be ready to return in 10 days. He is a loss for us but it is what it is - we just have to get on with it."

