Sunderland AFC briefing: Bain in transfer negotiations over targets, Italian international linked

Transfer talks

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has confirmed that transfer talks are still ongoing, with chief executive Martin Bain doing the negotiating. Grayson had made no secret of his desire to add more depth to the Black Cats' squad and claimed Bain is in conversations with other clubs. Speaking ahead of the trip to Sheffield Wednesday, Grayon said: “We are talking to clubs and to try and make things happen.That is really down to Martin, I am concentrating on the team and getting results. We would like to sign a few players but it is not always that easy given there is always a lot of competition for players and other clubs are reluctant to let one or two players leave.”

Catch The Greyhound?

In transfer news, the Wearsiders have been linked with Sporting Lisbon right-back Ezequiel Schelotto. Although born in Argentina, the defender has received a cap for Italy and is known as 'the Greyhound' due to his running style. Sunderland also continue to be linked with a move for Lincoln City centre back Sean Raggett, who memorably netted in the Imps' shock FA Cup win over Burnley last season.

Bad boy back

Ahead of Sunderland's visit tomorrow evening, Sheffield Wednesday look set to welcome back star striker Fernando Forestieri. The Italian was left out of the squad that drew with QPR after a reported training ground bust-up but manager Carlos Carvahal says there is now no issue. One doubt for the Owls, however, is ex-Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher who is only just back training after suffering a knock.

Injury latest

Young striker Josh Maja is to see a specialist to determine the extent of his knee injury. The 18-year-old netted four times in pre-season but has missed the first three games of the season. It is not thought that Maja will require an operation, but Grayson confirmed that he has seen a specialist in order to get to the bottom of the issue.