Sunderland AFC 0 Everton 3: Cats capitulate in second half as Romelu Lukaku hits 11 minute hat-trick

Sunderland remain without a win after a second-half capitulation against Everton saw Romelu Lukaku score a devastating 11 minute hat-trick.

Sunderland had more than matched in-form Everton first half, with David Moyes' side defending well.

But it all went wrong after the break, with Everton romping to victory with embarrassing ease.

Lukaku scored three goals in the space of 11 second half minutes to seal a 3-0 win - two of the goals from free headers inside the six-yard box.

Sunderland had simply fell apart, with Lamine Kone and Papy Djilobodji enduring a torrid second half.

Moyes made two changes to his Sunderland line-up, with Jan Kirchhoff and Duncan Watmore in for the injured Fabio Borini and Steven Pienaar.

Kirchhoff completed his first 90 minutes of the season in the Checkatrade Trophy clash with Rochdale last week after recovering from a hamstring strain and was in from the start against

Ronald Koeman's Toffees.

Sunderland lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kirchhoff sitting deepest in front of the back four, keeping tabs on Ross Barkley.

It was a bright start, Jordan Pickford having to be alert to quell the danger from a Yannick Bolasie cross in the first minute, Pickford diving at the feet of Romelu Lukaku.

There were emotional scenes around the Stadium of Light five minutes in, with fans standing to applaud and sing the name of five-year-old mascot Bradley Lowery, who is battling cancer.

Nine minutes in, Jermain Defoe lofted an effort over the Everton bar from close range after being played in by a deflected Adnan Januzaj effort.

Two minutes later, Pickford produced a stunning one-handed save to deny Lukaku's firm header from close range, Bolasie with the cross.

Pickford was busy in the Sunderland goal, comfortably saving from Lukaku's tame effort 20 minutes in, the Belgium striker having rolled Papy Djilobodji.

Calls for a free-kick were waved away.

It was an evenly contested match on a balmy Wearside evening, with Sunderland more than a match for the in-form Toffees.

Bolasie was a constant threat for the visitors, with Sunderland gifting him too much time and space to pick his cross.

After a bright start, the game turned rather dull as the clock ticked towards the half-time break.

But then Lynden Gooch almost caught out Maarten Stekelenburg six minutes before half-time, the American's curling effort from the left-flank had the Toffees keeper backpeddling.

He palmed the ball over for a corner.

Watmore was booked for diving 42 minutes in, the England Under-21 international tumbling under pressure from Leighton Baines and then Barry.

Half-time: Sunderland 0 Everton 0

Kirchhoff did such a good job marshalling Barkley in the first half, he was hauled off at the break, Gerard Deulofeu on in his place.

And Deulofeu was straight at the Sunderland defence, causing more problems than Barkley had the entire first half.

Defoe saw a shot blocked by Ashley Williams while up the other end, Seamus Coleman flashed an effort across the face of goal. Lukaku could only prod it wide.

Everton took the lead on the hour mark. And it had to be Lukaku, who hadn't scored in 11 games prior to this.

Deulofeu started the move, the ball eventually falling to Idrissa Gueye who picked out Lukaku at the back post, his free header giving Pickford no chance.

The Belgium international then hit the crossbar moments later as Everton threatened to extend their lead.

He didn't have to wait long. In the 68th minute, Bolasie found Lukaku unmarked once again to head home. Djilobodji had let him get away.

Sunderland had defended well first half but it all fell apart after the break, with Lukaku completing his hat-trick in the 71st minute.

Kevin Mirallas played in the striker, who tore down on goal before coolly slotting the ball past Pickford.

It was embarrassing, schoolboy defending from Sunderland and frightening how quickly the game got away from them. And they never recovered.

Moyes brought Jason Denayer on to shore up the back-line, with Sunderland reverting to a back three.

It could have been worse too, Deulofeu's shot deflected wide 10 minutes from time.

Plenty to ponder for Moyes & Co after a worrying home defeat.

Full-time: Sunderland 0 Everton 3

Sunderland AFC (4-2-3-1): Pickford, Manquillo, Kone, Djilobodji, van Aanholt, Kirchhoff (Denayer, 74) Rodwell, Gooch (Khazri, 57), Januzaj, Watmore (Ndong, 72), Defoe.

Subs Not Used: Mika, Love, McNair, O'Shea.

Booked: Watmore (42)

Goals: None



Everton (4-2-3-1): Stekelenburg, Baines, Jagielka, Williams, Coleman, Gueye, Barry, Barkley (Deulofeu, 45), Bolasie (Davies, 74) Mirallas, Lukaku (Kone, 88).

Subs: Robles, Lennon, Funes Mori, Holgate

Booked: Gueye (56)

Goals: Lukaku (60, 68, 71)

Referee: Mike Jones (Chester)

Attendance: 42,406