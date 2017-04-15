Sunderland 2 West Ham Utd 2: Borini in the firing line as Sunderland fans react on Twitter

Sunderland rescued a point against West Ham today, but relegation still looms large on the horizon.

Despite the draw, and defeats for Swansea and Hull, the Black Cats, are nine points adrift of safety, with six games to play.

Here’s how some Sunderland fans reacted on Twitter:

@RobRaine180: If only Borini put in as much effort as his celebration today he wouldn’t have been dropped

@MJPotts17: Fabio Borini celebrating wildly in front of Moyes. You know, the manager who repeatedly started Borini despite an atrocious season.

@peterjames73: Showed #WHU to much respect at times and at the other times , forced them into mistakes and pressed well. Strange game.

@MKA97FTM: Borini turning up, Khazri starting, getting a battling point - it’s all too little, too late

@Sam96Prior: What was Borini’s celebration all about? Slightly embarrassing

@RhysCopeland94: We have had some awful referee’s come to the SoL but none as bad at Andre Marriner

@Parkersafc: Damaging result. Will probably give Moyes a reprieve in the eyes of the board which is the worst thing that could have happened today

@rstaincliffe1: Too little, 4 months too late only 3 points would have done

@GedMirfin: After 32 games 6 pts less last season scored 10 fewer conceded 1 more goal diff 11 worse Still going down. Rapidly!

@TheStevieB1: Khazri has made a mug of Moyes. I think a lot of people who have defended him will have changed their opinion now!

@KielTulloch: May ruffle some feathers but Defoe ain’t been the same since the whole England business

@safc_simpson: At least the Moyes out brigade have calmed down. Just a bit.

@nutsybaby73: Why is it every SAFC fan can see it Anichebe up front 4-4-2 and Moyes doesn’t

@calmackay90: Today also evokes feelings of where #safc might be if Khazri had been used all season. We’ll never know, but he looked sharp and energetic.

@robbell62: “The players aren’t playing for Moyes man” that’s one myth smashed today.