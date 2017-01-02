Sunderland 2 Liverpool 2: Match ratings, Jermain Defoe and Vito Mannone star

A battling performance by Sunderland earned a 2-2 draw against Liverpool – and a number of players stood out for the Wearsiders.

After an insipid performance against Burnley on New Year’s Eve, this was a fantastic effort by the Black Cats. Here’s how they rated:

SUNDERLAND 4-4-2

Vito Mannone: After a disappointing return at Burnley, the Italian was in top form with a string of good saves in both halves. 8

Donald Love: Came back into side for suspended Billy Jones and played his part of fine defensive effort. 7

John O'Shea: No problems with his central defensive partner after their howler at Turf Moor, good game. 7

Papy Djilobodji: Same as John O'Shea. Unfortunate his flick on fell to Mane to score. 7

Patrick van Aanholt: Made bright start and carried it on, got forward nicely. 7

Fabio Borini: Had a great chance after Mignolet had saved from Defoe and again in second half. 6

Jack Rodwell: Fine return after two-month absence, had good shot saved my Mignolet. 6

Didier Ndong: First venture into opposition box this season won a penalty. Good in both halves of field. 6

Seb Larsson: Picked on left of midfield and a good and this time disciplined display. Late free-kick won pen. 6

Adnan Januzaj: A number of fouls on him went unpunished, but lively, played nice ball in for Ndong pen and throughball for Defoe which Mignolet saved. Subbed late on. 7

Jermain Defoe: Two great penalties into the bottom corner. Also missed with a gilt-edged 1v1 with Mignolet in first half. 8

Subs

Javier Manquillo (for Rodwell 64): Did well in midfield. 6

Wahbi Khazri (for Januzaj 79) : Nice to see Tunisian get a late cameo

Unused Subs: Mika, George Honeyman, Elliott Embleton, Josh Maja, Michael Ledger

Goal: Defoe pen 24, pen 84

Booked: Rodwell 8, Larsson 51

LIVERPOOL 4-3-3

Mignolet 6

Clyne 6

Lovren 6

Klavan 6

Milner 6 (Moreno 46)

Wijnaldum 6 (Origi 73)

Lallana 7

Can 6

Mané 7

Firmino 7

Sturridge 7 (Leiva 80)

Unused Subs

Karius

Stewart

Ejaria

Alexander-Arnold

Goals: Sturridge 19, Mane 72

Booked: Milner 30, Mane 83

Referee: Anthony Taylor. Couple of harsh yellows and missed blatant Liverpool handball, otherwise a good game. 6

Attendance: 46,494