Sunderland 2 Liverpool 2: Match ratings, Jermain Defoe and Vito Mannone star

A battling performance by Sunderland earned a 2-2 draw against Liverpool – and a number of players stood out for the Wearsiders.
After an insipid performance against Burnley on New Year’s Eve, this was a fantastic effort by the Black Cats. Here’s how they rated:
SUNDERLAND 4-4-2
Vito Mannone: After a disappointing return at Burnley, the Italian was in top form with a string of good saves in both halves. 8
Donald Love: Came back into side for suspended Billy Jones and played his part of fine defensive effort. 7
John O'Shea: No problems with his central defensive partner after their howler at Turf Moor, good game. 7
Papy Djilobodji: Same as John O'Shea. Unfortunate his flick on fell to Mane to score. 7
Patrick van Aanholt: Made bright start and carried it on, got forward nicely. 7
Fabio Borini: Had a great chance after Mignolet had saved from Defoe and again in second half. 6
Jack Rodwell: Fine return after two-month absence, had good shot saved my Mignolet. 6
Didier Ndong: First venture into opposition box this season won a penalty. Good in both halves of field. 6
Seb Larsson: Picked on left of midfield and a good and this time disciplined display. Late free-kick won pen. 6
Adnan Januzaj: A number of fouls on him went unpunished, but lively, played nice ball in for Ndong pen and throughball for Defoe which Mignolet saved. Subbed late on. 7
Jermain Defoe: Two great penalties into the bottom corner. Also missed with a gilt-edged 1v1 with Mignolet in first half. 8
Subs
Javier Manquillo (for Rodwell 64): Did well in midfield. 6
Wahbi Khazri (for Januzaj 79) : Nice to see Tunisian get a late cameo
Unused Subs: Mika, George Honeyman, Elliott Embleton, Josh Maja, Michael Ledger
Goal: Defoe pen 24, pen 84
Booked: Rodwell 8, Larsson 51
LIVERPOOL 4-3-3
Mignolet 6
Clyne 6
Lovren 6
Klavan 6
Milner 6 (Moreno 46)
Wijnaldum 6 (Origi 73)
Lallana 7
Can 6
Mané 7
Firmino 7
Sturridge 7 (Leiva 80)
Unused Subs
Karius
Stewart
Ejaria
Alexander-Arnold
Goals: Sturridge 19, Mane 72
Booked: Milner 30, Mane 83
Referee: Anthony Taylor. Couple of harsh yellows and missed blatant Liverpool handball, otherwise a good game. 6
Attendance: 46,494