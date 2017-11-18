Sunderland 2-2 Millwall: Player ratings after goalkeeping horror show in front of Kit Symons

Sunderlan dset a new record for games without a win at home following a 2-2 draw with Millwall.

Here's how the players rated...

ROBBIN RUITER

Inexplicable errors. Sunderlnd began brightly but never really recovered from the shock of the two simple free-kicks that passed through the Dutchman. Does deserve credit for a fine reflex save late on. 1

ADAM MATTHEWS

Poor in the first half and gave the ball away too often, but improved in the second and was a genuine attacking threat, Archer palming his cross into the goal for the equaliser. 6

JOHN O'SHEA

Made some absolutely crucial tackles as the Black Cats struggled to react to Millwall counter-attacks. 6

MARC WILSON (Browning, 83)

Gave away some poor fouls and place is likely to come under threat from Browning after going off with injury. 5

BRYAN OVIEDO

Always looked to offer an option on the overlap and was typically diligent in his defensive duties. Mr Consistent for Sunderland at the moment. 6

LEE CATTERMOLE

Sat in front of the back four and moved the ball better than in recent weeks, but always looked vulnerable when Millwall broke on the counter. 5

PADDY McNAIR

Robbie Stockdale played down his return and clearly McNair is still working his way back to full fitness. Looked off the pace for the most part. 5

JONNY WILLIAMS (Honeyman, 16)

Moved the ball well and was always an option as Sunderland started on the front foot. Injury was a big setback for the team. 6

DUNCAN WATMORE (McManaman, 42)

Tried to continue after getting injured in a challenge but was distraught as he left the field. Massive concern going forward, he was lively and direct as ever. 6

AIDEN McGEADY

Always a threat and so unlucky that team-mates could not connect with some stunning late deliveries. 6

LEWIS GRABBAN

Excellent yet again. Took the first goal superbly, was unlucky to have another one ruled out and showed real quality on the ball throughout. 7

Subs

CALLUM McMANAMAN

A real threat but late miss summed up afternoon where end product just didn't quite materialise. 6

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Good energy but not quite influential enough. 6

TYIAS BROWNING

Little time to make impact.

Unused: Steele, Rodwell, Vaughan, Gibson

Millwall XI: Archer, McLaughlin (Thompson 90), Hutchinson, Cooper, Meredith; O'Brien, Saville, Tunnicliffe, Ferguson; Gregory (Onyedima, 76), Elliott (Morison, 70)

Subs: King, Craig, Romeo, Twardek

Bookings: Oviedo, 61 Cattermole, 65

Attendance: 27,399