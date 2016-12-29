SUNDERLAND 10 YEARS AGO: Keane wants Edwards, but no-go for Rossi

Here’s what the Echo was reporting on SAFC 10 years ago.

KEANE: I WANT EDWARDS:

Cats boss targets pacy winger

ROY KEANE says he wants Luton winger Carlos Edwards.

But he will not be making it a hat-trick of loan signings from Manchester United after today dismissing fresh reports that Giuseppi Rossi is the latest Old Trafford starlet wanted at the Stadium of Light.

Luton boss Mike Newell has confirmed that he received three bids for Trinidad & Tobago international Edwards, and that one is close to the asking price of around £1million.

The 28-year-old is quick and comfortable at right wing or full back, positions where the Black Cats have lacked cover.

Keane said this morning: “Carlos Edwards is a player that I admire and he is someone I would like to add to the squad.

“We do intend to follow up our interest but it would be premature to assume that anything will definitely happen in that direction. We’ll have to see what Luton’s position is on the matter but he is someone we’re interested in, yes.”

Keane has been short on right-side cover since allowing Liam Lawrence to join Stoke on loan with a view to a permanent deal. Right-backs Stephen Wright and Nyron Nosworthy have also been injured.

Edwards is a 52-times capped Trinidad & Tobago international team-mate of Sunderland’s Dwight Yorke.

Born in Port of Spain, he started his career in Trinidad with Defence Force before a 3125,000 switch to Wrexham in June 2000, scoring 25 goals in 157 starts for the Welsh club.