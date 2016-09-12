SUNDERLAND 10 YEARS AGO: Dwight Yorke regains love for the game

Here’s what the Echo was reporting on SAFC 10 years ago today.

September 12

DWIGHT IGNITES OLD HUNGER:

Striker eager for action after regaining love for game

Dwight Yorke hopes Sunderland will reap the benefit of his rejuvenating spell in Australia, which helped him fall back in love with football after the devastating death of his sister.

The striker linked up with Sunderland at the weekend after his deadline day move from Sydney FC, but won’t be involved at Leeds tomorrow.

And he says his spell Down Under was a watershed in his career.

Yorke said: “When I was in my second year at Blackburn, my sister died and I found it very difficult to deal with.

“I went to Birmingham for a season, but the death of my sister and everything else that was going on around me knocked me.

“I felt I needed to get out of it – to get out of the country.

“I got the opportunity to go do Sydney and they gave me a great year.

“After a while, I though my sister would want me doing what I love and what I do best.

“I got my appetite for football back, Trinidad & Tobago qualified for the World Cup and now I’m here at Sunderland with an exciting new chapter to begin.

“I’m really looking forward to it,”

Yorke is the first to admit that he will miss aspects of the lifestyle offered in Sydney, one of the world’s greatest cities.

He was quoted in Australia saying he was “devastated” and “gutted” to be leaving Sydney when former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane signed him for Sunderland.

But the 35-year-old said: “The truth is that Sydney is a great place to be.

“I have nothing bad to say about the place, but in terms of football, there is no comparison between Sydney and Sunderland.

“I am delighted to be here and hopefully I can do the best for Sunderland.”