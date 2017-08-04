Sunderland 1 Derby County 1: How SAFC fans reacted on Twitter to an opening night draw

Have your say

Sunderland began their Sky Bet Championship campaign with a point from tonight’s season-opener against Derby County at the Stadium of Light.

In Simon Grayson’s first competitive match in charge of the Black Cats, back in the second tier after 10 Premier League seasons, Sunderland fell behind to a Bradley Johnson goal but rallied to level with a penalty from summer signing Lewis Grabban.

Here’s how some Sunderland supporters reacted on Twitter to the 1-1 draw.

@RyanTFF_: Fair result on the balance of play. I expected to get hammered so I can’t be too unhappy with a point against Derby. On to the next.

@davidbruce1087: Steele with an important stop at the end there!

@rstaincliffe1: Had chances, should have won, defensively dodgy, not convinced 442 works with lack of composure in midfield, not bad but not great

@Ndongified_: Decent start. Easily should have won but hey ho

@ciaranratton: That ref was absolutely minging like

@leccymeter: Take it

@SAFC_NYorkshire: Work to do but well done

@Adam_Johnson77: Good performance. Looked tired in the last 20, but that’s obvious in the first game. More commitment than last year already

@SaveSafc: Both teams missed good chances, a point is a point, hopefully we can build on it

@guffsafc73: Positives there for me #SAFC Would have preferred a win but better than I expected. Well done Larry!

@M_Keeling: Nowt wrong with that

@profanityswan: I really, REALLY enjoyed that

@waynecole3: Going to be a long season!

@Wbackhouse92: After watching that I miss really miss JD

@Dankelly94: Thought we played well but that might have been because Derby were poor; Very Impressed with Honeyman and Grabban

@DavidReadman5: Great performance from the lads, we showed alot of fight and willingness working for the team, which we having seen for a long time

@Loopy72Wardrope: Happy and pleasantly surprised. Could of grabbed all 3 points. Cattermole absolutely strolled that as well

@UsainWatmore: Can’t hack the effort of NDong, Cattermole, Vaughan and Grabben

@_BenWills: No idea how Lee Cattermole’s got MOTM there. McGeady for me. N’Dong was more impressive too & Honeyman gave a good account of himself

@HallBhall: Good point happy with that

@bestboomer: We were committed. More spirit than of late. Not bad

@martyn_pape: Could have won 3-1, could have lost 3-1. Still a decent performance & start to the season

@JamieJoslyn1: Played really well on the whole, disappointed not to win and the fact Grayson made no subs but positives to take

@deanSAFC76: Settle for that..we were the better team no doubt

@JHaySAFC: A good point against one of the better teams and better managers in the league in a long season. More importantly, 100% effort from everyone

@jayellcs: Draw wasn’t what I was hoping for, but overall I’m pleased at the effort showed by the lads

@ColArmstrong: More entertaining that 90 minutes than any of the 90 minutes we had under Moyes!

@Liam_Huggs: Played well, another day could of had 3. Needed fresh legs last 20 mins. Title push here we come

@jonnymcfadden: Decent draw could’ve been better could’ve been worse. Still 3 or 4 players short. Vaughan looks like the next Jozy.

@Laking86: Obviously still a work in progress but that was pretty encouraging. Plenty of graft which is all you can ask.

@whanie49: That performance was alright ... there’s hope there. Cattermole Kone & Grabban look a class above

@angie1976: Good effort and pace. Catts immense. Definitely some positives

@shaunhunter1993: Not a bad result that, liked the look of the front 3, Vaughan worked he’s socks off, but why do SAFC managers never make subs ?