Sunderland 1-2 Sheffield United: Player ratings as trio make debuts in woeful showing

Sunderland were easily beaten by Sheffield United as the long wait for a home win continues.

Here's how the Black Cats rated on a dismal afternoon....

ROBBIN RUITER

Beaten too easily for the opener with Donaldson's effort lacking power. Otherwise had little to do but has not been impressive since coming into the league side. 5

MARC WILSON

Did not have enough support to stop Donaldson for the first but it was too easy for the striker to turn inside and shoot. Looked uncomfortable but not aided by his full-back. 4

TYIAS BROWNING

Very poor in his use of the ball but Sunderland were far more resilient down his flank, as has been the case for most of this season. 5

LAMINE KONE

The defender who looked most comfortable against Clayton Donaldson in a poor first half. Nevertheless, looked sluggish at times having been surprisingly awarded the Captain's armband. 5

BRENDAN GALLOWAY

Positional play looked suspect as a visiting team again made headway down Sunderland's left. One of many who looked ill at ease in the new system. 4

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Struggled in an unfamiliar wing-back role as the Black Cats failed to stretch the Blades defence. Moved infield as the game progressed but gave the ball away too often. 5

DIDIER NDONG

Wasteful in possession and not his usual tenacious self off it. Game passed him by. 4

JACK RODWELL

Unsavoury scenes as he was booed by home supporters on occasions in the second half but playing in front of the defence, created little and didn't offer his side much control. Good header to pull one back late on. 4

JONNY WILLIAMS

The only Sunderland player who looked like making something happen, until the arrival of McManaman at least. Still, no end product and often wasteful on the ball. 5

LEWIS GRABBAN

The service to the front two was poor and there was no threat from out wide, but neither were able to hold the ball up and Blackman didn't have a save to make in the United goal. 4

JAMES VAUGHAN

Still searching for his first goal but most worryingly, struggled to hold the ball up and was easily beaten in the air for most of the game. 3

SUBS

JOHN O'SHEA (Kone, 45)

Brought some calm to the backline but couldn't get close to Donaldson as he broke to score the crucial second. 5

CALLUM McMANAMAN (Vaughan, 60)

Sunderland's best player despite only playing half an hour. Beat players, made things happen and his free-kick for Rodwell's goal was superb. 6

LYNDEN GOOCH (Honeyman, 74)

Little time to make an impact. 5