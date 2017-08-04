Sunderland 1-1 Derby County: Player ratings as Cattermole dominates and Honeyman justifies selection

Have your say

Sunderland began the season with a 1-1 draw against Derby County, Lewis Grabban's penalty cancelling out Bradley Johnson's early effort.

Here's how the Black Cats rated...

JASON STEELE

Lucky that his first half fumble didn’t put his team 2-0 down and with a mountain to climb. Took no chances with his clearances, however, and made a fine late save. 6

BILLY JONES

Did his best to get forward and didn’t give Andreas Weimann a sniff at the other end. 6

LAMINE KONE

Fortunate to be included in the team after last week but responded with a very solid display. 7

TYIAS BROWNING

Distribution of the ball needs work but let little past him. 6

BRENDAN GALLOWAY

Beaten far too easily for the opener and gave Johnny Russell far too much room throughout the game. Did improve in final ten minutes 5

AIDEN McGEADY

A constant threat, willing to take ball in difficult situations and make something happen. Delivers a wicked set-piece. 6

DIDIER NDONG

Didn’t allow Tom Huddlestone any time to dictate the tempo as Derby hoped. Quiet but effective. 7

LEE CATTERMOLE

Dominated the midfield, winning challenges and making excellent late runs regularly. Only a stunning save from Carson denied him a deserved goal. 8

LEWIS GRABBAN

A nerveless penalty and inches away from a brace when he struck the post. Very encouraging competitive debut. 7

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Superb in the first half, justifying his selection with industry and invention. Faded in the second. 7

JAMES VAUGHAN

Battled well and held the ball up, but should have done better with a half-volley in the early stages of the second half. 6