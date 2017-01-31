Sunderland 0 Tottenham 0: Match ratings, Great effort from Black Cats

MATCH RATINGS

SUNDERLAND 5-3-2

Vito Mannone: Brilliant diving save from Wanyama rocket in first half and rock solid in second. 7

Billy Jones: If anyone epitomises spirit Sunderland need, it's the right-back. Worked his socks off. 7

Lamine Kone: Tremendous return after African duty, made a great early intercept from a Kane cross. 7

John O'Shea: A giant at the back for the Black Cats against a gifted Spurs frontline. 7

Jason Denayer: An early howler aside, a good shift as part of a back three. 7

Javier Manquillo: Was asked to fill in at left-back after van Aanholt's exit and did it well. 6

Didier Ndong: Bright as a button in midfield and carried on from where he left off in his last SoL appearance. Star man. 7

Jack Rodwell: Put Defoe away early on with a good through ball and got the crowd going by hacking down Dembele. 7

Seb Larsson: Back at his busy best tonight, alongside Rodwell and Ndong in the middle. Some good deliveries too. 7

Fabio Borini: Had two terrific openings in the opening 45, missed the ball completely with the first and shot straight at Vorm with the next. Subbed with 18 to go. 5

Jermain Defoe: Facing his old club the striker was a livewire up top but saw precious little of ball. 6

SUBS

George Honeyman (for Borini 72): Spent much of his appearance defending in his own territory as Sunderland could not get out of own half.

Unused subs: Mika, Joleon Lescott, Donald Love, Steven Pienaar, Lynden Gooch, Adnan Januzaj,

Booked: Rodwell 33, Manquillo 65

Referee: Lee Mason. Good game. 6

Attendance: 40,058

SPURS 4-3-3

Tottenham: Vorm 6, Walker 6, Alderweireld 6, Dier 6, Rose 6 (Davies 38, 6), Dembele 6 (Janssen 85), Wanyama 7, Dele Alli 6, Eriksen 6, Son 6 (Sissoko 73, 5), Kane 6

Unused subs: Lopez, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Winks

