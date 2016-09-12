Sunderland 0 Everton 3: How the Black Cats rated on a miserable night

A Romelu Lukaku hat-trick made it a miserable night for Sunderland boss David Moyes against his former club.

On an evening to forget against Everton, Liam Kennedy gives his Monday night Premier League ratings.

Sunderland (4-2-3-1)

Jordan Pickford: Brilliant save from Lukaku early on. Performance showed the Southampton error is well behind him. Could do little about goals 7

Javier Manquillo: Got forward in the opening exchanges but was then tied up as he had his hands full dealing with Bolasie. Nowhere to be seen when Lukaku headed home and beaten too easily for his second 5

Lamine Kone: Won everything in the air against the side who tried so hard to nick him in the summer window. Should have done better with a second half Gooch corner, which he headed straight at Stekelenburg 7

Papy Djilobodji: A string of athletic clearances and one crucial block in the first 45 but given nightmares by Lukaku in the second. Failed to pick the big Belgian up for the seccond and at fault for third 6

Patrick van Aanholt: Caught out defensively with balls in behind on a couple of occasions. Given little chance to get out his own half as Everton dominated the second period 5

Jack Rodwell: Started brighly but his influence faded as the game went on. Play passed him by somewhat 5

Jan Kirchhoff: Looked a class act on his return. Strolled through the game. Picked passes at will but tired as game slipped away from the Black Cats 7

Duncan Watmore: Booked for a dive as first half came to a close. Some decent breaks from wide but all too often down blind alleys 6

Adnan Januzaj: Playing as chief support to Defoe he looked the most likely to create. Influence waned as Barry and Gueye took hold of midfield 6

Lynden Gooch: Had a first half cross that almost looped over the head of Stekelenburg. Worked hard down the left but was sacrificed in favour of creativity 6

Jermain Defoe (c): One or two opportunities but failed to trouble the Everton goal. Missed one gilt-edged chance in the first half, as he flashed over from close range 6

Subs: Khazri (for Gooch, 57): 5

Ndong (for Watmore,73): 6

Denayer (Kirchhoff,76): 5

Subs not used: Mika (GK), O’Shea, McNair, Love.

Booked: Watmore (42).

Goals: none

Everton (4-2-3-1)

Stekelenburg, 6, Coleman, 7, Williams, 7, Jagielka (c), 7, Baines, 6, Mirallas, 6, Gueye, 7, Barry, 7, Barkley, 5 (Deulofeu, 46, 6), Bolasie, 8 (Davies, 75, 6), Lukaku, 9 (Kone 88, 5).

Subs Not Used: Robles (GK), Lennon, Funes Mori, Holgate.

Booked: Gueye 55.

Goals: Lukaku (60, 68 & 71)

Referee: Mike Jones: Angered home fans with one or two of his decisions, especially with the booking of Watmore for a dive in first 45 6

Attendance: 42,206