Sunderland 0-2 Leeds United: Player ratings as visiting attackers impress

Sunderland fell to their first competitive defeat of the season against Leeds United.

Here's how the players rated...

JASON STEELE

Very good save from an Alioski free-kick with the score at 1-0. Robbin Ruiter may get a chance to impress on Tuesday. 6

BILLY JONES

Did as much as any defender to engage the Leeds attackers and win the ball back in good areas. Didn't pick Dallas up at the back post for the second and missed a big chance late on. 5

LAMINE KONE

Improved in the second half after a very sluggish opening. He and Galloway struggled to contain Saiz and Alioski in that first half. 5

TYIAS BROWNING

Physically impressive again and makes very few errors. Sunderland look far more robust down his side of the pitch. 6

BRENDAN GALLOWAY

Difficult game for the left-back. Couldn't get close to Alioski, with the left flank proving to be a major defensive weak spot for the Black Cats. 3

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Couldn't influence the game in the attacking third. One of many who looked physically below his peak. 5

LEE CATTERMOLE

Demanding schedule caught up with him in the second half, the midfielder struggling to show his usual tenacity in the middle of the park. 6

DIDIER NDONG

Made some disappointing passes but stood out on an evening when his team-mates looked leggy. Countless interceptions and block tackles to try and get his side on the counter. 7

AIDEN McGEADY

His ability to beat defenders in one on one situations will be priceless this season but normally outstanding crossing dipped below the usual standard here. 5

JAMES VAUGHAN

Looked to turn his ankle in the warm up and was less effective than usual in the air. Not able to hold the ball up as well as he can. 5

LEWIS GRABBAN

Showed flashes of real quality and was desperately unlucky not to open the scoring. Sunderland's best creative outlet. 6

Subs

ADAM MATTHEWS (Galloway, 53)

WAHBI KHAZRI (Vaughan, 53)

JOEL ASORO (Cattermole, 73)

Ruiter, Matthews, O'Shea, Gibson, Asoro, Gooch

Leeds United XI: Wiedwald (6), Ayling (6), Cooper (7), Jansson (7), Anita (6); Alioski (8), O'Kane (7), Phillips (7), Hernandez (6); Saiz (8), Ekuban (7)

Subs: Green, Borthwick-Jackson, Roofe (Hernandez, 25) , Dallas (Ekuban, 61), Vieira, Shaughnessy, Klich (Saiz, 80)