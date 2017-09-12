Sunderland 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as two new signings impress but Black Cats beaten again

Sunderland lost their fourth game in succession after Daryl Murphy's late winner at the Stadium of Light.

Here's how the players rated after another disappointing result....

ROBBIN RUITER

Had little to do other than pick the ball out of his own net. Had no chance with the goal and towards the end given little movement to find with his distribution. 6

ADAM MATTHEWS

Wasted a couple of very promising attacking opportunities with poor crossing or decision making, but was comfortable and resolute in defence. 6

TYIAS BROWNING

Had defended superbly but awful error gave Forest the space they needed to settle the contest. 4

MARC WILSON

Looked solid and a natural leader of the defence. Deserved a clean seet. 6

BRYAN OVIEDO

Playing like this he solves what has been a problem position for Sunderland thus far. Defended strongly and delivered some excellent crosses. 6

LEE CATTERMOLE (Jones, 90)

Rash challenge early in the second half significantly reduced his influence on the contest but Sunderland were unquestionably far better for his presence. 5

DIDIER NDONG

Excellent intent in the opening period of the game, pressing high and successfully. Faded from there and really struggled to make an impact in the second half. 5

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Set-piece delivery and industry was good but did little to hurt the opposition. Once Grabban and McManaman had departed Sunderland offered very little. 5

JONNY WILLIAMS

A treat to watch. Energetic, looked after the ball and though the end product is still not quite there, he has shown he can be a tremendous asset in the months ahead. Went close with an excellent long-range strike. 7

CALLUM McMANAMAN (Gooch, 70)

An encouraging full debut, going close to beating Jordan Smith after a fine turn in the box. Also made an excellent covering tackle to bail out his team, but lack of match fitness evident. 6

LEWIS GRABBAN (Vaughan, 38)

Led the line well and went close on a couple of occasions. Showed flashes of his quality and injury will be a big concern. 6

SUBS

JAMES VAUGHAN

An improvement from Saturday's display. Was left frustrsated by the referee in his battle with Matt Mills as the search for a goal goes on. 5

LYNDEN GOOCH

Offered little as the Black Cats laboured in the closing stages. 5

BILLY JONES

N/A