Sub Wahbi Khazri can’t save Tunisia in Africa Cup of Nations opener

Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri endured a disappointing debut in the Africa Cup of Nations tonight – as Tunisia succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Senegal.

Khazri recovered from an ankle sprain, sustained in last weekend’s warm-up friendly defeat to Egypt, but he was only on the bench for Tunisia’s Group B opener in Gabon.

Khazri came on at the break, replacing Larry Azouni, but his side were already two goals down.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane hit a 10th-minute penalty opener, then Kara Mbodji made it 2-0 on the half hour.

Khazri had one opportunity from a free-kick, but his effort was straight at the keeper.

In the other Group B tie, Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez opened and closed the scoring for Algeria in a 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe.

Khazri’s Tunisia next face a crucial clash with Algeria on Thursday.

On Saturday, Sunderland’s Didier Ndong suffered last-minute frustration when host nation Gabon were pegged back for a 1-1 draw, with Juary Soares hauling Guinea-Bissau level.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given Gabon the lead.

Ndong played the full match and must now prepare to meet Burkina Faso, fresh from a 1-1 draw with Cameroon, on Wednesday.

Sunderland defender Lamine Kone’s Ivory Coast have their Group C opener against Togo tomorrow night.