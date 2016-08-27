Southampton v Sunderland AFC team news: Everton-target Lamine Kone returns to the starting line-up

Lamine Kone returns to the Sunderland starting line-up for today's game at Southampton.

The 27-year-old centre-back, who is wanted by Everton, has been out with a back injury and missed the games against Middlesbrough and Shrewsbury Town.

Manager David Moyes has been adamant Kone - who turned down the offer of a new improved contract 24-hours before complaining of a bad back - will not be leaving the club this summer.

Kone partners new £8million signing Papy Djilobodji at the heart of Sunderland's defence, with Javier Manquillo making his debut at right-back.

Steven Pienaar and Fabio Borini have shaken of knee and toe injuries, respectively, to start today's game at St Mary's Stadium.

Jeremain Lens, who missed the EFL Cup win with a foot injury, returns to the bench.

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Forster, Cedric, Fonte (C), Van Dijk, Targett, Emile-Hojbjerg, Davis, Tadic, Romeu, Redmond, Austin.

Subs: McCarthy, Yoshida, Clasie, Long, Rodriguez, Ward-Prowse, Bertrand.

Sunderland AFC (4-2-3-1): Pickford, Manquillo, Djilobodji, Kone, van Aanholt, Rodwell, Pienaar, Gooch, Borini, Januzaj, Defoe (C).

Subs: Stryjek, Khazri, Watmore, Lens, McNair, Love, Asoro.

Referee: Lee Mason (Greater Manchester)