Slaven Bilic suggests it is William Carvalho or nothing amid rumoured Didier Ndong interest

Slaven Bilic has suggested that West Ham United will not pursue other targets if they cannot land Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder is a long-term target for Slaven Bilic, who admits the position is a key transfer priority in the closing week of the transfer window.

Sporting are playing hardball over a fee for the Portugese international, with reports suggesting Didier Ndong had emerged as a possible alternative.

However, Bilic cooled those links by suggesting Carvalho is his only target.

He said: "Nothing new.

"I'm not frustrated. We've been trying for a couple of seasons to get that position.

"In my opinion, and I'm definitely right, we need someone to boost our team and quality. We need that position, that's why we also offloaded some players, to get the budget for the quality. Not just for that position, the quality rather than the quantity one, the squad player. It's not very easy to get them but we're doing our best. "

Bilic, who was asked directly at what point he would target an alternative to Carvalho, said: "We're going to say [claps hands] OK. we have good players, we're going to stick with what we have. We're not talking about quantity, the squad, we're talking about boosting our game. It's impossible to find many of them in our case."

Simon Grayson said on Thursday afternoon that he was not aware of any approach for Ndong, who has four years left on his deal.

Sunderland are eager to keep a player who continues to improve a year after moving to Wearside in a deadline day deal, and at this stage are not aware of interest from any other clubs.

Ndong has also been suggested as a potential target for French side Lyon.