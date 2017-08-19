Simon Grayson to keep tabs on Robert Snodgrass and Ross McCormack situations

Robert Snodgrass is the latest player Simon Grayson is considering reuniting with at Sunderland.

The Black Cats boss quickly implemented a strategy to bring in players familiar with his methods after arriving on Wearside, bringing in Aiden McGeady, Tyias Browning and James Vaughan.

Snodgrass, who Grayson managed at Leeds United, is the latest name on his radar after West Ham United told him he was free to leave the club.

Grayson, however, accepts that he will struggle to sign a player who cost the Hammers over £10 million just eight months ago and is on a bumper contract.

Talks continue over a loan deal for Ross McCormack, after Sunderland missed out on one another Snodgrass’ former Leeds team-mates, Max Gradel.

Aston Villa are pursuing Sam Gallagher, with McCormack out of favour despite injuries to Jonathan Kodjia and Scott Hogan.

They are eager to secure a significant financial commitment from his next club, however, and Sunderland are likely to keep tabs on the market before committing a chink of their limited budget.

Grayson on Friday admitted he is currently looking at loan deals.

He said: “We will be looking on the loan market as it stands today, if any money became available from players going out then that would maybe be an option to go and spend some money.

“If we are left with the squad we have on September 1 and add one or two additions I would be more than satisfied.

“We have some good players with strength in depth but ultimately who knows what will happen over the next 10 days or so.”