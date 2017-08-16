Simon Grayson: Sunderland squad are good characters and buying into my methods

Simon Grayson believes his squad are buying into what it takes to succeed in the Championship.

Only a handful of Sunderland’s squad at the start of the summer had experience of the second tier, something Graysonw as eager to address in the transfer market.

All of those signed, apart from Dutch goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter, have substantial experience of the Football League and those who have stayed part of the squad have adapted quickly.

That was typified by an impressive display at Carrow Road, when Sunderland absorbed large amounts of pressure to secure an excellent 3-1 win.

Grayson said: “We have the nucleus of a good squad and they are working hard and buying into the ideas of what we are trying to tell them and they are trusting us as well.

“Coming into the Championship for a lot of the players is something of an unknown but they have brought into and trust that we know what we are on about.

“The journey that we have ahead, the pitfalls and being aware of any eventuality.

“The players have really brought into what we have done, whether it be in the classroom doing some work with the video or out on the grass, doing the practical work,” he added.

“So far it has been good, we have to keep working and taking it to the next step if we can as quickly as possible.”

Grayson has also been thrilled with the impact of striker Lewis Grabban, who has an impressive three goals from his first two league games.

The 29-year-old has a good record at Championship level and the Black cats boss is hoping he can build on his encouraging start.

He said: “Lewis is very much in the category of Jordan Rhodes.

“He has scored a lot of goals in the Championship and we are really grateful to Bournemouth for allowing him to come.

“Him and Vaughan at this moment in time have a good understanding and a good relationship with each other. They do a lot of work.

“It is always nice for one of your strikers to hit the ground running and with Lewis doing that we are very pleased.”

Grayson will be hoping that fellow new signing Aiden McGeady can continue his fine form against his former club.

Owl boss Carlos Carvalhal said the winger’s poor form at Hillsborough during a six month loan spell in 2016 was merely a matter of match fitness.

He said: “At Preston, McGeady had the chance to play often, often, often.

“I believe, because I spoke with the coach, that in the first one, two, three four games [he] was not so good.After more games he plays well. But [for us], when you are playing to a high level, trying to get promoted and so on, it is often not compatible.”