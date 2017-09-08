Simon Grayson’s verdict on new Sunderland trio and whether they’ll feature against Sheffield United

Sunderland’s trio of deadline day signings will all be involved in the squad to face Sheffield United tomorrow, writes Richard Mennear.

Jonny Williams, signed on loan from Crystal Palace, and permanent signings Marc Wilson and Callum McManaman will be in the matchday 18.

Simon Grayson was pleased with the deadline day additions, who he believes have added real quality.

None of the trio have played any first team football so far this campaign but they are ready to either start the game or be named on the bench.

“I’m pleased with what we did on deadline day,” said Grayson. “I think when you look at the level of quality we brought in, three very talented players.

“The biggest thing was they wanted to come. They want to show people they are good players and what a big stage for them to go and play again.

“They all have their individual reasons for wanting to come and I got the sense they want to come and do really well for this football club.

“There is a genuine appetite from them to be here. The last thing you want is for a player to move and then feel it is not a right fit and then it doesn’t work out.

“We have signed two international players and one who cost £5million two years ago.

“Marc Wilson was in and around the West Brom squad in the Premier League, he is desperate to play regular first team football with the ambition of getting back into the Republic of Ireland squad.

“Jonny Williams is younger but wants to have a really strong season to stay in the Wales squad and we have Callum McManaman too. Hopefully we can benefit from them having the hunger and desire to do well here.

“Those are the type of players I want here - I stressed that from day one.

“The new players have done a lot of pre-season, played Under-23 football, all three will certainly be in the 18 in some description.”

Sunderland signed 10 players for just £1.25million and Grayson was pleased to see the Black Cats get value for money.

“Talking to some clubs about certain players it’s mind-blowing what figures they were wanting and what salaries players were earning,” said Grayson.

“Don’t forget you can spend X amount on transfer fees but you’ve still got the salaries and we’re not paying cheap salaries at this football club.

“You don’t get Marc Wilson, Jonny Williams and Callum McManaman from Premier League clubs and get them for a couple of grand a week.

“There’s no guarantee then when you spend a load of money they’re going to be successful. Aiden McGeady £250,000, everyone was banding around £4million in the summer.

“It doesn’t matter what you pay for people, it’s about getting value for money and I feel we’ve got some real good value.”