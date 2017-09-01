Simon Grayson reflects on two key targets Sunderland missed out on but declares it a 'good window'

Simon Grayson says it has been a 'good' window for Sunderland, despite missing out on some key targets.

The Black Cats boss has revealed in an interview with safc.com that the club had agreed terms with West Ham to loan Robert Snodgrass, but the Scottish international opted to move to Villa Park instead.

Grayson also missed out on Max Gradel, another player he managed to great success at Leeds United and someone who would have brought pace and versatility to his squad.

"It rounds off what has been a good window for us. There’s been ups and downs along the way. We were close last week to getting Robert Snodgrass where we agreed everything that Aston Villa had, but unfortunately he chose Villa for family reasons," he said.

"Max Gradel was another that we went in for and agreed everything financially but for family reasons he chose another option. That’s the window for you, it’s a lot of ifs, buts and maybes."

Grayson signed 10 players in total, 9 of them from the British Isles.

The Black Cats boss is satisfied that he now has the commitment in his squad that he needs for the long Championship season.

He said: "It’s something that I’ve stressed from day one since I came through the door, that we’re only going to bring players in for the right reasons. For football, not financial reasons. They’ll all be paid well, don’t get me wrong, but ultimately its about the hunger and desire to play football and show commitment by coming.

"Some of the lads have had disappointments at other clubs and will hopefully use that as motivation to have a really successful season."