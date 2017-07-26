Simon Grayson reacts to Jeremain Lens speculation and McGeady's Sunderland debut

Simon Grayson has insisted that the club have received no bids for Jeremain Lens.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to Besiktas and was not part of the matchday squad at Glanford Park on Wednesday night.

However, the Black Cats boss said that was due to a hip injury sustained at Bradford on Saturday.

Striker Josh Maja and Jack Rodwell were also missing with knocks.

Grayson said: "He came off at the weekend with a hip injury, he tried to train on Monday, felt a reaction so we thought it’d be wise to leave him at home. Hopefully he’ll be ready for the weekend.

"There’s speculation about all our players, there’ll be loads of rumours while the window is still open. Unless somebody offers us the right money there’s a decision to be made, otherwise they’re available for the first game of the season.

"There’s no bids in for him or anything like that, or any of our players. We’ll keep working with them, making them fit and able for the first game of the season."

Grayson was also pleased to finally give Aiden McGeady his Sunderland debut.

The Irish winger completed 60 minutes before being replaced by Wahbi Khazri. The Sunderland boss was pleased to introduce him to the side and insisted that he will continue to improve with the rest of the squad in coming weeks.

He said: "He did OK, he’ll be the first to admit he needs more games as a lot of players do. When you bring players in that have not had a lot of game time at their previous clubs it will be a work in progress, without a shadow of a doubt. We’re not going to be the finished article first game of the seasons, as a lot of teams won’t be."

Grayson was pleased to secure a clean sheet with the season opener against Derby drawing ever closer.

"There wasn’t a great deal of goalscoring opportunities but ultimately we’ve kept a clean sheet, played OK in patches, so its now getting to the nitty gritty with one game to go until the start of the season," he said.