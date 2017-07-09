Simon Grayson reacts to Brendan Galloway's Sunderland debut

Simon Grayson was impressed with loanee Brendan Galloway after he made his debut in the 2-2 draw with Hibernian.

Galloway was one of 11 half-time changes and slotted in at left-back.

Hibernian's equaliser came from a cross from his flank but the 21-year-old looked assured and showed a good turn of pace.

Grayson was impressed and says that he sees him playing at full-back for the most part in the coming season.

He said: “I thought he did okay. He was comfortable on the ball, defended well and got forward effectively at times. To say it was the first time he has been with the group, he’s only going to get better for us.

“He’s a left-back that can play centre-half. You want versatile players. He can play on the left side of a three because I’ve played 3-5-2 quite a bit in my time. Players that are athletic, flexible and versatile are going to be a big bonus for us."

Galloway will have to compete with Bryan Oviedo for a first team slot. Oviedo is likely to be on international duty with Costa Rica for most of July.