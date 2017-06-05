Simon Grayson: Preston sources claim no contact from Sunderland over manager

Preston North End have had no contact from Sunderland over manager Simon Grayson.

The 47-year-old is one of the frontrunners for the position after his odds were slashed over the weekend.

But the Echo understands that there has been no official contact between the two clubs about Grayson.

The Preston boss has carved out a good reputation outside of the top flight, leading Leeds, Blackpool and Huddersfield to promotion from League One to the Championship.

He has been in charge of North End for four years, also getting them promoted to the Championship and then consolidating their position in mid-table on a tight budget.