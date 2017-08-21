Simon Grayson press conference: Updates on team, transfer and injury news ahead of Carlisle United v Sunderland AFC

Sunderland are set to make changes for the Carabao Cup trip to Carlisle United on Tuesday night - with Bryan Oviedo set to start.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson confirmed the news at his pre-match press conference at the Academy of Light, with the manager also providing updates on the latest transfer and injury news.

Here's the highlights from the press conference. Recap it in full here via our live blog:

Grayson on transfers:

"No updates as we stand. There are plenty of conversations with players, clubs etc but there won't be anything new before the game on Tuesday night."

Grayson on 2-0 defeat to Leeds United:

"The players were disappointed. We told them the positives and to learn from it. The players were fine this morning, it is only one defeat. We go again Tuesday night.

"I was pleased with some aspects of our play, the intensity and how we started. If we'd scored it would have changed the game. To go a goal behind was a kick in the teeth. I couldn't fault the players.

"We have to make better decisions. Ultimately the players worked hard and showed a lot of character. They didn't throw the towel in."

Grayson on team and injury news:

"Bryan Oviedo will start against Carlisle on Tuesday. He has worked well in training. Brendan [Galloway] has done okay for us, he is only 21. There will be situations where good players can hurt you. Not just him but others too.

"He picked up a knock in the game [against Leeds United] and isn't available against Carlisle.

"We picked up a couple of knocks but Brendan is the only player definitely out.

"One or two have reported in with illness as well which is not helpful. Whichever team we put out we want to win the game."

Grayson on Carlisle United test:

"It will be a tough test. They had a good victory at the weekend and did well last year. [Manager] Keith Curle has a good philosophy. It will be a decent atmosphere and a good crowd."

Grayson on the draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup - if Sunderland progress - taking place at 4.15am on Thursday morning:

"No [I won't be watching]. I'm sure somebody can tell me. I'm sure somebody could tell me at half eight in the morning!"

