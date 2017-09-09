Simon Grayson on woeful home form, Robbin Ruiter and the two positives from dire display

Simon Grayson admitted it feels like 'Groundhog Day' after watching his side fall to another tame home defeat.

Sunderland never recovered from Clayton Donaldson's opening goal 21st minute goal, falling to their third defeat in succession and seeing their winless streak at home extend further.

Grayson admits side are 'drained' of confidence when conceding the first goal and must improve. The Black Cats are at home against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Grayson said: "It was frustrating, of course it is when you lose another game at home.

"It is like Groundhog Day, we start the game decent enough, were on the front foot trying to get the first goal, close to scoring that first goal and then 15 seconds later it is in the back of our net.

"You can sense there is a bit of confidence drained out of the team when we concede, something that hasn't just been a problem this year, over a number of years.

"We have to overcome that problem and obstacle very quickly. It can change very quickly, you can sense when the goal went in 'here we go again, start well and concede'.

"We need to make sure we are switch on more, when we are attacking we don't give the opposition the opportunities on the counter attack but do what is required to win the game."

Grayson admitted that his goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter may have done better with that opening goal, beaten at his near post by Donaldson's strike.

"I've not really seen it, I know the lad came inside and did him at the front post. The goalkeeper's will analyse that , you would like any of your goalkeepers to make saves at vital times," he said.

"It seems at this moment in time we make a mistake and are punished for it. The second goal, our free-kick and before you know it is the back of the net again.

"There is a frustration among the players, staff and supporters.

"There is only one way you get out of it, stick your chest out , don't put you heads in the sand, roll your sleeves up and do whatever is required to get over the obstacle that has been in place for a number of years."

Grayson was at least impressed by the performances of debutants Jonny Williams and Callum McManaman.

McManaman's free-kick was headed home by Jack Rodwell in stoppage time to give the Black Cats slim hope of rescuing a point, and he was a threat throughout his 30 minute cameo.

Grayson said: "We will do that [get out of it], I'm certain. The bright spark was Jonny Williams, Callum McManaman did well when he came on. We were affected by players not available for the team.

"We have to be brave and try and get back to winning ways as quickly as possible."