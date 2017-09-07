Simon Grayson on transfers, Duncan Watmore, Sheffield United and a poor start to the season

Simon Grayson has given an update on Sunderland's transfer business, and a return of forward Duncan Watmore.

Grayson was speaking ahead of Saturday's Championship clash against Sheffield United.

Here's a bitesize look at what he had to say in his press conference.

On Saturday's game

"Sheffield United are a good team but we must start winning games. We must show energy and quality."

On concern at the start of the season

"I have not looked at the table. There is a long way to go.

"Teams in the bottom half have been promoted at the end. It is where you finish not where you start."

On closing the transfer window before the season starts

"Yeah, definitely. I think it as a good thing for us so you know what squad you have. It stops players, managers and owners looking over their shoulders. Hopefully it get passed.

On Duncan Watmore

"We have got to be careful with him. We will look to get another week in then Man City U23s next Saturday. To have him back would be a major boost."

On summer transfer business

"I am pleased with it. A lot of clubs have spent more money but I am pleased with what we have brought in. We have got some exceptional talent. If you are in the right market with the right contacts you can get quality players.

"The players couldn't get here quick enough when we mentioned it to them. They want to show people what good players we are. Players have come here too often for the wrong reasons."

New boys to play against Sheffield United?

I would think one way or another, all three will be involved in the 18 this weekend.