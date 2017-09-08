Simon Grayson on the role 'clever' Martin Bain played in Sunderland's transfer business

Simon Grayson is pleased Sunderland backed his stance on wantaway stars this summer, and praised 'clever' Martin Bain for his work in the transfer window.

The likes of Jeremain Lens and Fabio Borini were loaned out with a view to permanent deals, while Wahbi Khazri and Papy Djilobodji left with no such clauses.

The Black Cats did surprise most by keeping hold of Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong, with no bids coming in for the pair who were linked with a number of clubs.

Grayson says Bain was 'clever' in how he handled that situation amid a summer of speculation.

“There was a lot of talk about a lot players leaving this football club but ultimately nobody offered any money for either player," he said.

“There were a lot of agents saying they could get the players to do this, that and the other but I think Martin Bain was quite clever in how he dealt with things, saying, ‘Go and get the deals in black and white and then we might talk.’

"There’s so much rubbish going around why mess around chasing something up with no opportunity to take it any further?

“I said in the lead-up I would be more than happy to keep those two players because they’re very good players, hence the transfer fees they’ve commanded in the past," he added.

Sunderland's policy of loaning players has come in for some criticism, particularly given the large fees the club have paid in the past to bring them to the club.

However, Grayson is confident that he will see the benefits of the policy over the course of the season.

He said: “Again, credit to Martin Bain. He’s worked alongside me and I said I didn’t want players who don’t want to be here so do whatever it takes to get them out. That can sometimes be more positive than bringing players in because of the atmosphere it creates, the negativity. Full credit to the club for listening to me and doing what I wanted.

“I think it can affect us positively them being out of the club rather than being here."