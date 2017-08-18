Simon Grayson on Sunderland's chances of signing West Ham United ace Robert Snodgrass

Simon Grayson has confirmed Sunderland's interest in West Ham United ace Robert Snodgrass - but admits finances will dictate whether a move will materialise.

Grayson, speaking at the Academy of Light, said he would be "foolish" not to consider a move, and the Echo understands the forward was offered to Sunderland on Thursday but finances is an issue.

Snodgrass is available for a permanent or loan deal after West Ham said he was surplus to requirements.

Finances are tight at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland currently focusing on loan deals, and the Black Cats could be priced out of a move for the forward who is likely to command a lot of interest before the transfer window closes on August 31.

When asked whether Snodgrass was of interest, Grayson said: "When people like him become available you would be foolish not to consider it.

"Again that would be a deal dictated by finances.

"He is a good footballer, I enjoyed working with him at Leeds. Would he be a good addition? Of course he would, he is a good footballer.

"Can we do it? Who knows but we might ask the question," Grayson told Sky Sports during his pre-match press conference.

Sunderland have so far signed seven players this summer, including Lewis Grabban, Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway on loan, with the club spending £1.25million on four players.

With the club's debt standing at £110million, Grayson admits Sunderland are focusing on loan deals unless any more players are sold to free up cash - but insisted he is happy with his options currently.

"Bit of both," when asked if there is money available for fees or just loan deals.

"We will be looking on the loan market as it stands today, if any money became available from players going out then that would maybe be an option to go and spend some money.

"If we are left with the squad we have on September 1 and add one or two additions I would be more than satisfied.

"We have some good players with strength in depth but ultimately who knows what will happen over the next 10 days or so."

Sunderland are not close to any new signings, with former target AFC Bournemouth winger Max Gradel this week moving to French side Toulouse on a season-long loan deal.

Grayson, when asked whether they were close to any signings, said: "Not at this moment in time, I think it will go to the last week, it will be busy for a lot of clubs.

"I think that is how it will be. We keep saying we are vulnerable while the window is open but we want to bring in other players as well.

"We missed out on Max Gradel the other day which was unfortunate because the lad wanted to come three weeks ago, we had a deal agreed with Bournemouth.

"He started pre-season so well Bournemouth wanted to keep him around. It shows the calibre of the player we are looking at. He would have been a good player for us.

"We move on to other targets."