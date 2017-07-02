Simon Grayson on Peter Reid comparison and emulating his Sunderland success

Simon Grayson welcomes the comparison with former Sunderland boss Peter Reid - and hopes to achieve the same level of success.

It comes after ex-Sunderland winger Kevin Kilbane hailed his appointment, comparing Grayson's man-management style to one of the club's most successful managers in the modern era.

New Sunderland boss Simon Grayson.

Reid twice led Sunderland to promotion in the 1990s and secured successive seventh-place Premier League finishes in 2000 and 2001.

Former Preston North End boss Grayson is aiming to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking with Sunderland, relegated under David Moyes.

Kilbane, who was born in Preston and began his professional playing career at Deepdale, has observed Grayson's rebuilding work at first hand for the past four and a half years.

He believes Grayson and Reid, who enjoyed a successful seven-year spell in charge of Sunderland, share many similar characteristics.

"His track record is excellent. He has got a lot of experience and is very much what you see is what you get," said Kilbane.

"Peter Reid was very much in that mould. He will say it as he sees it and that might upset people but, in general, people will respect him for his views."

Grayson is currently in Austria for a training camp with the first team and Under-23 squad ahead of the first pre-season friendly at Bury on Friday night.

And the 47-year-old admits he welcomes the comparisons to Reid and hopes to enjoy a similar level of success during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Grayson joked: "I think I’m better looking than him!

"Peter is a down to earth bloke, says it how it is, he’s a character, demands the best from his players and those are characteristics I take forward as well.

"I will let Kevin do the comparisons but if I am successful here like Peter Reid, I will be well happy.

"It doesn’t matter what football club you are at, you have to understand you’ve got to give everything.

"Many times at clubs I have been at, I have told the players, make sure when you wake up the morning after a game that you have no regrets and that is a big thing and I want the players here to be like that.

"Any talks you have with players, you have to make sure they are here for the right reasons but ultimately you can sense that when you are talking to them.

"I don’t sign players on the back of DVDs, I sign them after meeting them because I want to get a feel of the player and know that they have the same drive and determination and hunger that I have to make this club successful again.

"That is what is required."