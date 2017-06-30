Simon Grayson on his Sunderland budget and squad options ahead of Championship campaign

New Sunderland boss Simon Grayson says the club will have a "realistic" budget as he plots a quick return back to the Premier League.

The former Preston North End boss was unveiled at the Stadium of Light alongside chief executive Martin Bain after Sunderland moved quickly to get their man once it was confirmed takeover talks had collapsed.

Grayson, who will travel to Austria with his Sunderland squad for a five-night training camp on Saturday morning, admits the Black Cats are short on numbers.

But he insists the club does have a budget to compete, although officials were not willing to put a figure on what that is.

"I have had conversations with Ellis Short and Martin Bain, we have a realistic budget," said Grayson, who concedes bringing in strikers is a priority.

"It isn't going to be the top budget or the bottom one.

"Whatever club I have been at, either Leeds United or Preston, Blackpool, whichever budget I have been given I have made the best of.

"I am a Yorkshireman and don't spend money unwisely! That will be the case while I am at this football club.

"I want players that want to play for this football club.

"There are a lot of players that have been at this club that have probably come for the wrong reasons. The ones that are going to be coming will be coming to play football and improve this

football club.

"It is a massive club, a big attraction for anyone who knows anything about football."

Sunderland have already sold Jordan Pickford to Everton for a deal worth up to £30million, while Jermain Defoe has joined Bournemouth and Fabio Borini joined AC Milan.

More are expected to leave while Grayson is fully aware of the need to add numbers soon but says they don't have to be big-name players to be a success.

"When you look at the group of players, it is short on numbers," he added.

"We will bring a group of players in now that will be coming in to improve the squad, different characters.

"They might not all be household names but you don't need household names to get you out of this division.

"Burnley have done it with really hungry players, players with a desire to succeed. Anyone coming here under me will be coming to give everything for this football club.

"Not just for the glamour or the money or the trappings that come with it. It is hard work on the training pitch and getting a team spirit that is willing to do anything for this club.

"To give a working class city something to be cheerful about on a weekend."

Grayson was unveiled on Thursday night, the same day Sunderland had approached Preston for permission to speak with their manager, the former Leeds United, Blackpool and

Huddersfield Town boss.

Grayson, who spoke passionately and positively, said: "I reported for training at Preston on Thursday to take training there, by 11am I was summoned back to the ground to say that Sunderland had permission to speak to me.

"Once I was aware of that I was in my car and up here very quickly. The talks were concluded very quickly. I am delighted to be here and looking forward to the future.

"Leaving a football club that which had been very good to me, four and a half years making me the second longest Championship manager, gathered a group of players on a low budget, I have a unity with those players and the supporters and the owner.

"But when a club likes Sunderland comes knocking it was too good an opportunity. A fantastic club with tradition and history.

"This club is in the Championship now and we want to make it proud again. We want to achieve success.

"Every club I have managed I have left them in a better state than when I walked in. I like to think when I leave here we will be in the Premier League."

And his phone has been non-stop since taking charge.

Grayson added: "Once it got announced I was in talks my phone even driving up the A1 was going, players I have had at other clubs, other players I didn't know appreciated what I have done as a manager, agents coming out of the woodwork.

"This is a big attraction. It will be the right recruitment. We have players in mind and will hopefully move very quickly on decisions to enhance the squad and improve it."